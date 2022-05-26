“This effect cannot be used on your device”: an error prevents the use of Instagram filters

Sharing our day-to-day on social networks is now something natural that has only increased since the arrival of Reels, Stories or States, those temporary publications that disappear after 24 hours and that connect with your followers. In the vast majority, all kinds of filters and effects are used on Instagram to get the attention of your audience, so an error that prevents you from using them is quite a drama. First world problems, wow.

We will not even be able to see the classic preview of said effect before publishing, so we will have to resign ourselves to using one of those that is working normally on Instagram.

Apparently, it is the latest Instagram update for iOS that has disabled the filters that can be used to create Stories or Reels. None of these Instagram filters, whether saved by users or not, are working.

At the moment, iPhone users don’t seem to be able to do much more than expect a new update to hit the App Store as soon as possible. Whatever caused the bug, something Instagram hasn’t officially taken a stand on yet, will have to be fixed in the next version of the filters. Although it was rumored a while ago that it could remove the filters, today’s seems like nothing more than a temporary glitch rather than a drastic change. If we had nipped in the bud in search of more real content, it would not make sense for the function to still appear, although disabled.

Everything seems to be in order on Instagram for Android

In addition to several tests carried out by the ADSLZone editorial team, we did not find any major complaints on social networks about the loss of this functionality on devices running Google’s operating system.

Whether we choose one of the filters designed by Instagram or any other third-party filter, we can see the preview without problems, edit the video to our liking, and even end up posting said Story or Reel.

It is the fact that everything is still in order on Android that should reassure Apple users that seems more like a temporary bug than permanent removal of this feature.