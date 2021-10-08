This drone transforms into a robot that can walk or skateboard

Robotics seems to be the next battlefield for many technology companies that have realized that in this field there is much to do, and much to innovate. In recent years, we have been particularly interested in robot robots. Boston Dynamics, with very advanced physics that bring them closer than ever to the movement of humans or animals. Tesla is also developing its own robot, although we have not heard of anything other than a draft. And now the University of California surprises us with Leonardo, a robot that is something like a flying humanoid hybrid.

So is Leonardo

This robot developed by Caltech offers us the traditional look that we can expect from a robot, with a head, legs, and ultimately what is necessary to be able to walk. In fact, it does it quite well, not quite as sophisticated as the Boston Dynamics robots, but you have to keep in mind that it is a contraption only 80cm tall. But the most surprising thing is that when it is necessary, for example, when it meets a major obstacle, it can fly, as it is also equipped with what is necessary to function as a drone.

His name Leonardo is actually an abbreviation for LEgs OnboARD drOne, a perfect name, which tells us that this robot is capable of working as a drone and using its legs as a human would. The demo video posted by Caltech It shows us precisely this robot not only walking, but riding a skateboard or walking along a narrow cable maintaining balance in a surprising way, as many of us could not do. The idea of ​​its creators is similar to that of Tesla.

Because they want this robot to be a good substitute for humans in those situations where jobs can be more dangerous or for those routine tasks that can be tedious for us. In those cases, Leonardo will be available to do the dirty work. At the moment it is a prototype, but of course the video shows us quite clearly the state of its development, and seems quite advanced. Above all, compared to Tesla’s humanoid, of which we have only seen a drawing and the dance of a person disguised as this future robot. But nothing real as Caltech has shown us in this case.

