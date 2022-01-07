This device presented at CES 2022 turns your mobile into a computer or tablet

The Consumer Electronic Show is the perfect setting for all types of companies to show their technological products. And in this edition of CES we have found some very interesting surprises. We talk about NexPad and NexMonitor, two perfect gadgets to get the most out of your mobile phone.

Behind this invention is Nex Computer, a company specialized in accessories with which to squeeze the possibilities of our smartphones And now they have surprised with two new products that offer functionality beyond any doubt.

How NexPad and NexMonitor work

To begin with, we are talking about two devices that work the same way, but differ mainly by the screen diagonal they offer. ThusBoth the NexPad and the NexMonitor are a solution that allows you to dock your phone and take advantage of this set.

enlarge photo NexMonitor Nex Computer

In the case of NexPad, is a base that turns your phone into a tablet by taking advantage of its 12 inch screenyes, while the NexMonitor what it does is take advantage of its large screen by having a 27.5 inch panel for you to use your mobile phone as a computer. And beware, there are two models with 2K and 4K resolution as you can check on the manufacturer’s website.

The mechanism of use is as simple as placing your phone on a magnetic support located next to the screen and connecting it to the panel through the cable that comes with it.. If you have a terminal with an integrated desktop system like Samsung DeX, through NexMonitor you can get the most out of the Samsung interface. And what if your smartphone doesn’t have this feature? Don’t worry, because you can still use it by viewing the mirrored screen on the NexMonitor or NexPad.

On the other hand, you can use the NexMonitor as if it were a second monitor for PC or laptop Through its TYPE C USB port. As we told you, this model is already on sale on the manufacturer’s website at a price that starts at $ 449 for the 2K version and $ 549 for the 4K version.

In the case of the NexPad, it has the same functions, but with a 12-inch screen and 1080P resolution. Its price? This model will cost 249 euros. Undoubtedly, two very curious gadgets that offer the most complete functionality, so do not hesitate to bet on these teams if you think that you will be able to take advantage of them.

