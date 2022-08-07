This dating app is aimed at Christian people

Salt. (photo: GooglePlay)

Tinder is one of the best-known apps in the world. Through it thousands of have fallen in love or have also found failures and scams. There are platforms that mimic the function of Tinder from choosing TV series to the Salt dating app that is geared towards s.

Salt stands out for having been well accepted by the public, in Google Play Store It has 4.3 stars, 100 thousand downloads and there are 4 thousand opinions about the application.

How Salt Works, The Christian Dating App

Salt is similar to Tinder, but it allows users to meet other people who have something in common: the Christian faith. According to figures from Salt Group Ltd, 10,000 single Christians can be found on the app.

“It is a good application for us as Christians, just (sic) read the profiles well because one or another little wolf is here. In general it is very good just because of the free mode you cannot see all those who have liked you, but from time to time they appear to you ”, commented a user in Play Store who rated the app four stars.

Profiles have questions about faith and relationship with God to match singles

The use of the application is intuitive, the user can register with a email or link to Facebook either Google. Before opening the profile, you must accept the terms and conditions of Salt.

Among the information requested to create the profile are the name, date of birth, place of residence, gender and a photo. They also ask to write a paragraph describing their faith, this will appear in the profile bio.

It also requests other personal data that will allow the algorithm to match with other users, including questions if they have children, if they consume alcohol, if they smoke, marital status, with which church they identify, height, among others.

“By using SALT, you agree to behave in an honest, caring and respectful manner with others. As Christians, every interaction we have is an opportunity to reflect the love He has shown us, either online or in person. Let’s make SALT a place where people feel honored and accepted”, appears on the values ​​screen with the option to accept.

According to its creators, the app already has more than 100,000 downloads and 10,000 users.

More details about salt

Once the profile is ready, users can search for their better half by configuring the settings according to their interests. You must specify if you want to see male, female or mixed profiles and the age range.

Some options such as profile visibility or making the profile private are available upon payment through Salt Premium.

Based on user reviews on the Play Store the free version limits the profiles that can be viewed per day and the time to talk with others.

“This application is very poor, you cannot have freedom, the application is made so that you pay a premium plan and you can enjoy it better, without premium it limits you to the time you can talk to people, and secondly how ugly that happens in an app Christian,” one user wrote on March 3.

“It does not let me delete the account, I feel that the information can be stolen or that they can use it, it lacks security options and people, it is very segmented,” another user commented on the Play Store.

Nevertheless, the application stands out for having more quality than other clones and fit your niche more subtly.