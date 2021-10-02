This could be the next Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022: leak

Samsung has recently launched its new folding terminals that are causing a sensation in its fans: they are the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, the same devices that, unlike the traditional ones, these have a screen that is capable of folding in two and with which you can even open up to three applications at the same time.

Although the South Korean company decided to end the Note series this year, it appears that next year it is expected. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra again bring a very similar design and even with a port for the S-Pen, an accessory that is currently sold separately for folding terminals.

Although it is too hasty to see what the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra , the DigitNews Portal has released a series of first images showing what it would be the future terminal of the international firm. In the photos, its resemblance to the Note stands out, much more rectangular with slightly rounded corners.

What else will the possible Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ? While there are people who miss the Note series from the South Korean company, it may be revived with the next launch in 2022, whose date is still unknown and which could be the first half.

This is how Samsung’s next cell phone could look, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Photo: Onleaks)

HOW THE SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 ULTRA WOULD BE

As we have already mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could carry the design similar to the Note, but that has not yet been assured by the Asian company. The DigitNews portal also mentions that the next cell phone will have an S-Pen as well as a much larger curved screen than those of the S21.

In addition to having a hole-shaped camera, the highlight is at the rear. And it is that the island of sensors of the possible Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will no longer be one that protrudes from the body, but one in the shape of a “P” to put there 4 sensors, including the flash.

Likewise, it also states that the terminal would have dimensions of 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9 millimeters, and that the camera module would increase the thickness to 10.5 millimeters.

The media in question also indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch diagonal screen, based on LTPO technology with a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. At the moment the exact launch date is unknown, but we do not doubt that this will be seen in 2022.