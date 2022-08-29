this could be the name of apple's next smart glasses

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated gadgets of the year are the mixed reality n which Apple works. Little by little we know more details about this device, such as the fact that in the future they intend to launch several versions, and now the possible name that this gadget will have has been revealed.

We know that on September 7 Apple has one of the most important events of the year and where it will most likely present its new generation iPhone 14 Series, in addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 (with Pro version included) and much more. And everything indicates that the famous One More Thing this year will be Apple’s augmented reality glasses, whose price is estimated to be around $2,500.

We could see Apple Glass in September

Now, a new report from Bloomberg confirms that the big surprise of Apple’s next presentation will be its mixed reality glasses. This medium has a lot of prestige in the sector, and if they have published this data it is because they have very reliable sources.

But you have to take the information with a grain of salt, since another heavyweight in the sector, Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International, continues to say that until January 2023 we will not know anything about these glasses from the company with the bitten apple.

According to sources close to Applethe company is already working on several names for its next mixed reality glasses. To do this, the law firm that Apple uses to protect the name of its devices in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to file patent applications for “Reality One”, “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor”.

These three trademarks have been filed through a new company founded in February 2021 and named Immersive Health Solutions LLC. In addition, this company was created by a corporation Corporation Trust Company, which has registered the name “RealityOS”, making clear reference to the operating system that will give life to these mixed reality glasses.

As we have told you before, it is too early to confirm that these will be the names of Apple’s next augmented reality glasses. But, although Ming-Chi Kuo says that we will not see this gadget until a special presentation event in January 2023, we are sure that Apple will take advantage of the presentation on September 7 to show the design of these enigmatic glasses and confirm what name they will have. official.

