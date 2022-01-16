This could be the iPhone SE of 2022

Rumors and leaks suggest that the third generation iPhone SE will be announced in a few months.

This week, TenTechReview has shared new iPhone SE 3 renders from leaker David Kowalski (@xleaks7). Kowalski claims the renders are based on leaked CAD drawings and schematics.

From the back, the upcoming iPhone SE looks virtually identical to the 2020 iPhone SE, with a single camera lens in the corner. The dimensions are also supposedly the same, with the iPhone SE 3 measuring 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm.

However, when you flip the phone over, we see a much more modern look as Apple has apparently ditched the huge bezels and home button in favor of the notch feature.

In fact, the device in the renders looks more like an iPhone XR than any other iPhone model. The only difference is that the iPhone XR was significantly larger, with a 6.1-inch screen. According to this leak, the new iPhone SE will have a 5.69″ screen.

TenTechReview also notes that Kowalski’s source claims “the notch is not 100% confirmed yet.”

As for the rest of the changes, Apple will bring the iPhone 13 series A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity to the iPhone SE 3.