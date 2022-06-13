this could be the impressive tesla charging station with cinemas and restaurants

Elon Musk is a visionary. You may like his methods more or less, but it is clear that the owner and founder of Tesla has very good ideas, although not all of them can be carried out. We know that the company plans to set up a car charging station that would include a drive-in theater, cafes and restaurants.

Even the last time Elon Musk spoke about this project, he indicated that his intention is to have a skating rink inside it to give the whole complex a retro look. And now, we can know what the design of this super charging station.

All thanks to a Twitter user who has decided to create a series of renders so that we can see the possible design of the super charger station with cinema and restaurants. And the truth is that it looks really good.

A retro design that falls in love at first sight

Tesla Diner, Drive-in theater and Supercharger station final renderings. 20 Easter eggs to be found – if you know Elon’s world. To see hi-res images, after clicking an image, right click in bigger image, open in new tab(pc). pic4 is cheat sheet.

To begin with, say that this Twitter user is an architect, so he has taken advantage of the plans that were published at the time with the aim of having Elon Musk’s project accepted, to present his own concept. And the truth is that Ed Howard has achieved a magnificent result and that surely will not be far from reality.

It is true that it has given it a touch of humor, like the name of the restaurant in reference to the novel The Restaurant at the End of the World, which would be the second part of the book The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. But also gives us a first look at Tesla’s first charging station with restaurants and drive-in theater.

To say that the project is stopped at the moment due to problems with local regulation, but Elon Musk is still considering this project, with the aim of creating this entertainment macro-center in Santa Monica. Although it seems that he will finally change his plans and build this charging station in Hollywood.

A very profitable idea

In any case, even if it is a simple concept, these images give us an idea of ​​what the next charging station with restaurants and drive-in theater in which Elon Musk works will be like. And the truth is that the idea is not bad at all.

To get started, Each Tesla driver spends an average of 30 minutes charging their vehicle. So it is more than likely that many of these users take the opportunity to walk around the venue, consume something…

In addition, its retro look, with details such as the rink, It will invite all kinds of families to go to this kind of entertainment center that has signs of being the next great success of Elon Musk.