This could be the crazy design of the future Meta bracelet

By: Brian Adam

If there is one thing for sure, it is that everything that has to do with Goal (formerly Facebook) does not go unnoticed. Whether it’s looking for new features in the universe they are creating or the way it will “live” in it, everything that has to do with this idea of ​​​​Mark Zuckerberg is followed and reviewed. Well, a design has been published created from the data that has been published of what would be the smartband in which the company works.

For some time now it has been known that the North American firm values ​​​​launching an accessory of this type and, even, there are many who have provided some information about it. The objective of this accessory would be to help users control everything that Meta offers, from the use of the social network Facebook to the presence in the virtual world that the company believes is the future (something that remains to be seen). The thing is that the name given to the recreated device is Metaband, and it would have an aspect that must be cataloged at least as particular.

A design that is differential

With a hardware element that would contain a fairly large screen, which would have the objective of displaying a large amount of information, it would be adapted to a flexible multifunction band that could be placed on the wrist -and, even, thanks to the strap used, there is the possibility of placing it on the neck or on the belt itself-. One of the curiosities of the screen is that it is very thin, but it would not lack striking options. An example is the inclusion of both a front camera as a back. And this is logical, since they are basic to properly exploit the metaverse.

Meta Band Watch with camera⚡️https://t.co/5b2XsH1feyFeatures- Integrated camera – Detachable display- Blue strap inspired by logo of Meta Platforms- Concept based on patentProduct renders created by Sarang Sheth @sarangsheth https://t.co/gd4xBqGvG3 👍#Goal #Facebook pic.twitter.com/3oUZJ89Pbf

— LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) February 17, 2022

The integrated panel would have different functionalities for the user, such as seeing everything that has to do with the services offered by Meta (such as making video calls or attending an appointment with a friend virtually). The fact is that it seeks to achieve one of the great objectives that are had with the development of this accessory: keep people always connected. We will see if to achieve this, a good part of the basic privacy for every individual has to be lost.

It is a good idea?

For Meta, surely yes, despite the fact that it is not exactly a company that has had great victories in what has to do with hardware devices. But, in this case, it seems logical that to manage the complexity of virtual worlds such an accessory is released. What you need to know is how users will accept this device with all that it entails in terms of privacy and, also, because of a design like the one seen in this render created using data from the technology company’s own patent .

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This could be the crazy design of the future Meta bracelet

