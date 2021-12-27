This connected ring monitors constants with an ambitious goal in mind: detect chronic diseases early

After smartwatches, come the “smart rings”. The ‘Movano Ring’ is presented within the framework of CES 2022 with the idea of ​​competing against the ‘Oura Ring’, the only connected ring that was commercially available until now. We are facing a ring with a minimalist design that hides a whole series of sensors to connect with the mobile.

Like a watch connected to use, the Movano ring detects heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen level, steps or calories. However, instead of betting on becoming a monitor of our activity, the data that this ring monitors will be sent to the application to try to find patterns between them in the long run.

The medical validity of these devices all Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano, the goal is for this ring to achieve the Class II classification in the future and that they take medical regulation very seriously.

The downside to this interesting wearable is that the Movano ring will not be available until the second half of 2022. Too many months of waiting for a device that at the moment is more promise than reality, but which exemplifies well what the devices of this new category of connected rings are trying to achieve.