“This computer cannot run Windows 11” – Troubleshooting steps

Do you have conflicts with the new Windows 11 ? Here we tell you what you should do. While the operating system of Microsoft It is here to stay in some laptops and PCs, in certain devices it has had a series of problems starting with the installation. Did you get a strange message that you can’t download it? Well, here we will tell you what to do to obtain the software that causes a sensation due to its new design.

First of all, you should know that Windows 11 at the moment it can only be installed on some computers of certain brands. In a statement Microsoft announced that the first to have the operating system will be those who have laptops such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, Asus, Samsung, Honor, MSI, Huawei, Advance and Vastec.

What does “This computer cannot run Windows 11” mean? You should also know that for your PC to install Windows 11 you must meet certain minimum requirements so that your computer does not slow down or register some kind of lag.

In case you have installed PC Health Check on your laptop and, despite having the requirements that you are asked to install Windows 11, you still see “This computer cannot run Windows 11”, then follow all the steps to prevent this alert from appearing on the screen of your device again .

HOW TO SOLVE “THIS COMPUTER CANNOT RUN WINDOWS 11”

Before you begin, remember that your computer or laptop must meet the Windows 11 requirements. If any are missing, you may not be able to safely install the operating system:

High definition (720p) display over 9 ″ diagonal, with 8-bit channel per color Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: At the time of first use, Windows 11 Home edition requires Internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup. Switching out of Windows 11 in S mode also requires an internet connection. For all editions of Windows 11, Internet access is required to perform updates and to download and take advantage of some features.

Now if the message appears “This computer cannot run Windows 11” you must do the following:

First you must press the Windows + R keys at the same time.

In the box you must type the command tpm.msc.

Then click on OK.

Now a window will open where you can view the status of your PC or laptop through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Management Console, in order to check the Specification Version.

In this window of Windows 10 you must write tpm.msc. (Photo: MAG)