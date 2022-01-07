This company has developed a prototype of a needle-free blood sugar meter that works with artificial intelligence

Researchers have long been working on alternative methods of blood glucose monitoring, solutions that are capable of providing an accurate measurement while avoiding finger pricks. The most recent proposal comes from the hand of the Canadian company Scanbo, which proposes a system that combines non-invasive diagnostic tools with machine learning.

The firm, which is considered a mix between artificial intelligence and medical technology, has taken advantage of the reflectors of CES 2022 to present its novel non-invasive meter. As they explain, the user only needs to place their hands on the device for about 60 seconds so that it obtains the necessary medical readings and automatically calculates the level of glucose in blood.

PPG, ECG and artificial intelligence sensors

So if there is no prick and no subcutaneous elements to measure glucose, how do they do it? The key is in the measurement of vital signs through techniques that you have surely heard more than once. On one side is the heart rate monitoring (ECG), which is common in devices such as Apple smart watches or Fitbit activity tracker.

On the other hand, photoplethysmographyPPG), frequently used to measure the variation in blood volume as a result of cardiac activity. The device roughly takes the raw data from both measurements and passes it through a convolutional neural network and a deep neural network. After processing the algorithms, the user receives the result of the blood glucose value.

Scanbo says that his meter has aroused the interest of companies such as Medtronic, Samsung or LG, who have contacted them to evaluate a possible collaboration. Nevertheless, the firm intends to offer this product individuallyAlthough it still has a long way to go before it is sold in stores, if that ever happens.

For now will focus on presenting clinical trials that demonstrate the capabilities of their device and thus start a first round of financing. When the project is sufficiently advanced, they will seek to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the United States.