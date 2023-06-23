This collaborative design tool is one of the best alternatives to Figma

- Advertisement -

If you are looking for alternatives to Figma for a collaborative design project, you can consider this option that we are discussing today.

It is an Open Source tool for collaborative design and prototyping, which has a combination of features that facilitate the entire process.

A free collaborative design tool

For a long time, Penpot has been considered one of the Figma alternatives to take into account, and that we must have among our favorites.

If you have already worked with Figma, it will be easy for you to adapt to Penpot’s proposal, since they have certain similarities in the design interface. You will see that the interface is very intuitive, it is very easy to find any function and it has some extra features that are not found in Figma.

For example, one of the features that it offers to make us more productive is working with components. That is, we can create, for example, the design of a button and then use it in different parts of the project. Modifying that component is as simple as changing its size, shape and colors, as well as the font used.

Or we can use interactive prototypes to see in real time how certain actions performed by the design components react. And of course, it has a series of functions that facilitate collaborative design work.

Features for collaborative design

Penpot has taken into account each of the collaborative design steps to facilitate teamwork.

So we will find functions that allow us to modify the design in real time, so that other collaborators can see our proposals, even the possibility of leaving comments on a specific point of the design made by any member of the team.

In this way, designers, developers and the rest of the team will be able to work in real time as changes are proposed, without depending on another tool.

It also has a system similar to the one found in Drive, which allows us to create links to share prototypes and assign different types of permissions to team members. And of course, there are tons of features that can be customized to make your team’s workflow easier.