This Christmas give away Gaming

If you are thinking of giving someone or yourself a gaming computer at Christmas time, there are a series of characteristics that you should take into account. Thus, below, we address what they are the best gaming pc, from suppliers such as Nitropc, and the main characteristics that you should assess before making any purchase.

Processor (CPU)

In a gaming computer, the processor is one of the fundamental elements. Currently, we must choose between the CPUs of the two main brands, Intel and AMD. Thus, although each one of them presents some differences, in general, at a technical level they are quite similar, offering high-performance processing in both cases.

In any case, When choosing a processor for a gaming computer, you should check if it allows overclockingIn other words, it can be configured manually to achieve high levels of performance.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

To have a high-quality gaming computer, we must have a high-power graphics cardSince if we choose to keep an average GPU, we will have great difficulties in displaying high resolution games.

Motherboard (MOBO)

To choose the motherboard we can choose to consult the different possibilities offered by brands such as Gigabyte, MSI or ASRock, among others. With everything, When choosing a motherboard, we must take into account its compatibility to perform overclocking, as well as its shape, its memory capacity and connectivity, as well as the number of electrical outlets it has..

RAM

To have a powerful gaming computer, you will not need a RAM memory greater than 8GB. However, it can also be interesting to get a memory of 16GB, in order to guarantee the survival of the PC for a longer time. As for the speed, the most advisable thing is to choose at least one of 24000 mhz.

Storage drive (SSD / HDD)

To store the data, there are two options: either a solid state drive or a traditional hard drive. If you choose an HDD, you will have to have a cache of 8 or 15 MB and you will also have to guarantee 7,200 rotations per minute. In addition, the PC should have between 250 and 500 GB of storage space.

In case you are looking for shorter read / write latency times, as well as a faster load, the best option will be to have an SSD, although these have a higher price than HDDs.

Ventilation

Another key factor to take into account with respect to gaming computers is their ventilation system, specifically the CPU and the graphics card.. In this way, having good ventilation, we will prevent the equipment from overheating excessively. In addition, today, it is possible to find ventilation systems that fit very well with the aesthetics of each team.

Audio

Having a gaming PC that has low-quality audio will cause our games to lose part of the emotion that characterizes them. Thus, When purchasing a gaming PC this Christmas, it will be important to check that it has high-end audio and a USB port for external DACs..