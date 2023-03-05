5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsThis CES-featured AI art tool is just $50 for a limited time

This CES-featured AI art tool is just $50 for a limited time

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
pcworld dream by wombo ai art tool.jpeg
pcworld dream by wombo ai art tool.jpeg
- Advertisement -

While the world has been preoccupied with ChatGPT and its implications, AI has made even more interesting strides in the art world. A highlight at CES 2023, AI art tools are making the art world more accessible to everybody, regardless of talent. All you need is an idea.

With a tool like Dream by WOMBO, you can make virtually any idea an artistic reality. Winner of Google’s Best Overall App in 2022 and rated 4.8 stars on the App Store, this AI art tool is part of the tech innovations at CES that we’re offering at big discounts between 2/28 and 3/5 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Creating beautiful art with Dream by WOMBO is extremely easy. Just enter a prompt, pick an art style, and the AI generates your painting in a matter of seconds. With a Premium Plan, you’ll get access to exclusive channels in the WOMBO Dream Discord, get exclusive art styles, and speed up creation by making four versions at a time. You can even fine-tune your best output with three alternatives.

- Advertisement -

Turn your wildest dreams into art. February 28th through 3/5, you can get a lifetime Premium Plan for Dream by WOMBO AI Art Tool for 76% off $169 at just $49.99.

 

This is how well Android 12L works adapted to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Dream by WOMBO AI Art Tool: Lifetime Subscription (Premium Plan) – $49.99

See Deal

- Advertisement -

Prices subject to change.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

CES fans loved this Smart VPN, and you will too for $49.99

There was a lot of flashy tech at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, but...
Tech News

NPR staff share their favorite Pokémon memories : NPR

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.