This cell phone was made with plastic bottles extracted from the Indian Ocean

The back cover of the Phantom X2 Pro 5G is made from plastic bottles harvested from the Indian Ocean in a process that converts recovered waste into microfibers.

In addition, according to the Tecno company, tests indicate that the durability of this cover is comparable to that of leather.

This arrives in Latin America with a retractable lens, increased battery capacity and a chip MediaTek Dimensity 9000 4nm 5G that improves aspects of the cell phone such as games, photography, energy efficiency, among others.

Phantom X2 Pro 5G

On the other hand, the cell phone won the Gold Award in Media and Electronics-Telephone and Other Communication Technologies; and the Bronze in Design for the Society-Eco-Sustainable-Design in the 16th annual edition of the International Design Awards (GOING).

Companies like Apple and Samsung manage some Eco-Friendly programs for the protection of the environment.

Eco-Friendly Programs

On the other hand, samsung announced that it will continue with the initiative ECO Box in Colombia during 2023 with the support of Saving the Amazon. The campaign, which was launched at the end of last year, promotes the disposal of small electronic devices to contribute to the protection of the environment.

The program currently runs on Colombia and makes specialized containers available to users in 5 cities of the country to carry out a correct recycling of smartphones, tablets, accessories and other used devices.

In exchange, for each person who deposits their electronic waste, Samsung will plant a tree in the Amazon this year, in the name of those who participate in the program.

The amazon It is one of the most important ecosystems in the world, since it is home to millions of species, it is home to the greatest variety of freshwater fish and multiple exotic mammals. However, deforestation and degradation have been a problem in the region in recent decades.

Marcela Jaramillo, director of Saving the Amazon, indicated that “this campaign not only seeks to properly dispose of electronic waste, but also to generate a positive environmental and social impact in indigenous communities of the Amazon.”

There are different brands that have also taken a step towards protecting the environment, for example, Manzana For some time now, it has had component recycling programs and the exchange of old models for more recent ones in several countries.

They also use recycled materials such as tungstenrare earths and cobalt, less single-use plastic in the packaging, with the use of clean energy available for the production chain.