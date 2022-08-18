This application scans Lego pieces and tells how to put them together

Brickit allows you to scan a set of through a cell phone camera to indicate how to assemble sculptures step by step. (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

Lego fans will be able to make use of the pieces that remain in storage as they do not belong to a set of blocks or create new figures with those that are intended for specific sets.

The above, because an is capable of scan a set of pieces through a cell phone camera to indicate how to put them together.

The app, called brickitdetects the shape of each of the Lego pieces that are available in a set and will provide the user with some suggestions to assemble using all or some of them. However, even though each of them has a step-by-step assembly process, people will be able to improvise during the process.

“We have detailed instructions, but we don’t expect you to follow them to the letter. Ours is improvisation”, it is indicated on the application website, available for devices Android and iOS.

How Brickit works

Once downloaded and installed on the device, the pieces available at home must be arranged on a flat surface, so that the camera will be able to capture a Photography more suitable so that the application can scan them and start suggesting creations.

In case any part cannot be accurately detected, the system will provide options for the user to select the specific part from a list of options. “Of course we do make mistakes sometimes, and so we point them out very politely to increase awareness. precision”, is reported on the web.

Although it is true that the system will prioritize the creations in which all or some pieces are used, another group of pieces will also be available. suggestions in which it will be necessary to acquire, or not, additional blocks to complete them. Although, in the same way, the missing pieces can be replaced by others with similar characteristics.

The Brickit application is available for Android and iOS devices. (Brickit)

Once the sculpture is finished, the user will be able to share one Photo of it with a community of Lego brick lovers and see others as inspiration for future projects.

The application also has a payment option that allows the recognition of a greater number of pieces to generate more suggestions.

New Lego Release

In May this year, Lego revealed a new model of Optimus Prime which has the ability to transform thanks to its 19 points of articulation. The manufacturer revealed that the action figure has 1,508 pieces.

The Optimus Prime action figure has 1,508 pieces. (Hasbro)

Although this version is not a robot that walks and talks, like the one that was released last year, this new model is much more affordable and does not require batteries or be charged to the wall outlet to work.

The Optimus Prime is 13.5 inches (34 centimeters) tall and can be folded into the classic 27-inch (69 centimeters) long semitrailer without any rebuilding. He also includes instructions and parts to build accessories, such as his Ion Blaster, translucent orange Energon axe, jetpack, Energon cube and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership.

