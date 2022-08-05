This application helps to find and compare offers in virtual stores

Knasta users from Chile, Colombia and Peru to find on the Internet. (Source: Knasta)

Electronic commerce in countries like Chile, Colombia and Peru It is constantly growing, so it is necessary for customers of virtual stores that offer discounts to know if the advertised offers are real or not.

In this way, an application called Knasta was created that allows users to find and in real time the prices of products from various online stores.

The platform, which is available to users in Chile, Colombia and Peru, was created with the intention of contributing to the generation of trust in online purchases, according to Aldo Ojeda, the company’s business developer.

With almost 8 million users in Latin America, the Knasta application and its website “hunt” offers on the Internet and also offer users the possibility of seeing the historical evolution of the price of the more than 16 million products published in stores. retail. In this way, yesand you can confirm the increase or reduction of the price of each one.

In addition, users will be able to select products of interest and receive email alerts indicating when their price has been reduced.

“Knasta’s goal is to promote electronic commerce and strengthen its value chain through people’s trust, promoting democratization and access to price information so that millions of users have the freedom to decide when and where to buy,” he assured. Ojeda.

How the app works

The platform makes use of artificial intelligence (AI), which mimics the behavior of buyers. The AI ​​is in charge of searching and grouping offers available in different stores in the country of preference and presents it in a simple way so that users can decide when to buy in order to find the best possible price.

This function is useful in virtual events such as Cyber ​​Monday or Cyber ​​Monday, Black Friday, or on special occasions such as Christmas or Valentine’s Day, in which virtual stores offer great discounts and consumers look for prices that are appropriate to their financial situation.

Knasta is in charge of searching and grouping offers available in different retail stores to find the best possible price. (Credit: Megatone)

Electronic commerce in Chile, Colombia and Peru

In Colombia, internet sales have increased and proof of this was the sale of $12.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022 in that country, which represents an increase of 47% compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report from the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE).

For its part, in Chile, the Santiago Chamber of Commerce (CCS) estimated that e-commerce in that country will grow by 5% by the end of 2022and a BlackSip report expects an 11% increase in the number of users to reach a total of 13 million buyers in 2025.

In the Peruvian case, Diego Conroy, CEO of Niubiz, considers that e-commerce in 2022 will maintain a growing trend in line with what was seen in 2021, where growth of more than 55% was experienced. “We expect our growth rate to stay around 24% or 25% in the number of transactions,” she said.