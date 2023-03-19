This application allows you to send messages after death

In Mexico developed a apps which allows you to schedule messages to be sent to your chosen loved ones when you die. In this app, people will be able to save them as an NFT.

past post is the name of the application that allows you to create these posthumous messages that are delivered after the user has lost their life. According to the tool, the idea is that you can solve all possible questions that your loved ones may have.

As they count from the app, they can create messages, and it will also help you organize them in a better way, save them, and then send them to the people you chose. This will be possible by leaving a trusted person in charge to make the shipments.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: More than half of the people in the world want to watch movies and play games in the metaverse.

“It’s a time machine where you can leave messages, greetings, recommendations or a last piece of advice for your loved ones and be ready for the moment when you’re no longer with them,” explains the apps mexican, Past Post. The tool has a base cost of $19 per year.

Past Post is the name of the application that allows you to create these posthumous messages that are delivered after the user has lost their life.

How does it work

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, the creation of messages is not only limited to texts, since they can also be applied to multimedia, add recipients, choose delivery dates, among other options.

All these messages will be converted into NFTssince according to the creators, Past Post works with technology blockchain, digitally certifying the identity of the different users. In this sense, they apply time stamping to all activities and are kept in the new technological tool that is coming to the market, NFTs, so that there is a better experience for the user.

According to the company, NFTs hosted on blockchain they include everything from clinical records to supply chain assets or the so-called “legaltech”, which is legal technology, that is, the use of software to provide legal services.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Image created with artificial intelligence cheated in a photography contest and won the prize

This application is available app store and Google play; For now it can only be used in Mexican territory, but they plan to extend it throughout Latin America for the use of all people.

“Create a list of ‘last wishes’, organized by your funeral preferences, disposition of your remains, in medical care, donations, care for dependents and pets,” reads from the main page.

All posthumous messages will be converted into NFTs, and then sent to loved ones. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with CD player ends up on the vintage product list

What is an NFT?

The NFT grants a kind of property to a digital asset, which can be from a song, a video to a tweet. The non-fungible token is registered with a string of unique characters, including numbers, letters, and signs.

According to experts, an asset is considered non-fungible when it does not wear out from use and is also unique. And it is because it cannot be replaced by another equal. He blockchain It has systems that allow you to create unique digital identifications to exchange.

It may interest you: Apple updates Safari for security flaws and a configuration should be done soon

NFTs can be created from all kinds of digital items, from memes to digital artwork. Today the world’s content creators can market these assets, such as their original works, and being on the blockchain, the purchasing process is decentralized.

The Ethereum open source platform is the most widely used cryptocurrency today to pay for these types of tokens. Indeed, the opensea.io site, one of the most used to buy and sell NFTs, specifies that to enter its marketplace it is necessary to have a virtual Ethereum wallet to use its service.