This app tells you if you sing badly or well and helps you remedy it if you want to learn to sing

From a research group at the University of Malaga and a small local software company, bonfire of souls, have developed a curious application that allows us learn the basics of singing. In a fairly simple way, we are taught the musical notes, learning to recognize them by ear and to be as close as possible to them when singing.

It is a free app for Android, which has already accumulated more than 10,000 downloads and has a rating of 4.9 stars. It is compatible with Android 4.4 onwards, not yet compatible with Android 12 in our tests. It has a moderate weight, 18 megabytes, so we are going to tell you what it hides.

A great app to learn to sing while playing

SolFaMe is an application that allows us to train our ears, learn to recognize each note by its sound, and learn to sing and train our voice in the most professional way possible. When opening the app we will have to configure if our voice is deep or high, so that the recognition of it is more precise.

This app allows us to learn musical notes, recognize them by ear and learn to tune in the most professional style

It has three main modes. The first is exercises, where we have a long list of them, to learn musical notes, their spellings, sharps and flats, as well as singing exercises to learn to sing the notes and know in real time if we are doing it right or wrong.

The second option is to use a tuner, in which we have the musical notes and we can practice them one by one. It is a good way to spend hours and learn to sing correctly. The last section is about games, although we will have to download them independently from the Play Store. They are games in which we learn to sing while we move characters through obstacles, very simple and useful.

SolFaMe – Tune your voice and sing Price: Free

Developer: A bonfire of souls

Download: For Android on Google Play

Image | unsplash