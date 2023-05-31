This app helps you discover places in the world playing from your mobile

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who likes to go through the maps, or spend hours visiting places with Street View, you will like the proposal of this app.

Whether you play alone or take on the challenge of facing others, you’ll see that you’ll get to know many places on the planet without realizing it.

An app that challenges you to recognize places in the world

GeoGuessr is not a new tool, but it recently released its app on Android, so we can enjoy its dynamics from our mobiles. The proposal is simple, you have to guess in which part of the world is the place that is shown using Street View.

To do this, you will have to go around the map and indicate where it is by putting a pin. Depending on how far or close your pin is from the correct spot, you will receive a score.

One detail to keep in mind is that you will not always be able to know the place just by looking at the image, so you will have to scroll through Street View to find any clues that give indications of the place. For example, some important monument, a popular street, a poster to see the language, etc.

The dynamics will not be unknown to you, since it will be like scrolling through Google Maps, so you will be able to move in all available directions and zoom in to find those details that give away the location.

To play, you will see that the app allows you to have the landscape mode, and the split screen to keep track of the image as you search the map. You can play alone, challenging yourself to find these places in the shortest possible time, or compete with other users.

Although the first missions that you will have as a tutorial can be done in guest mode, you will have to create an account to configure your profile and track your progress. If you opt for the free version, you will have all the options we mentioned, but you will have to deal with advertising.