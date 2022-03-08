This app calculates how much it costs you to go to work by car and all the money you have spent on it

With the price of gasoline and diesel skyrocketing, inflation that continues to grow and a context of war between Russia and Ukraine, it is increasingly difficult to fill our vehicle with fuel. In EuroXliveAndroid we have already talked about apps that tell us where the cheapest gas stations are, although there are more apps to try to save as much as possible.

We are going to talk to you about Fuelio, an app that calculate how much it costs you to go to work by car (or motorcycle)how you could reduce this expense and, in addition to this, keep a record of how much you have spent both on fuel and on revisions, tires, taxes, ITVs and others.

Total control over the expenses of the car or motorcycle

Fuelio is an app that, as soon as it is opened, will ask us to enter the data of our vehicle (it does not ask for any personal data), so that we can have it registered. It has a function to show the cheapest gas stationsalthough in this post we are going to focus on the vehicle cost section.

With this app we can know how much it costs us to go to work or any other trip quite precisely

The section that interests us the most is the calculator. Here we have to enter the kilometers we travel to go to work (or we can also calculate any other route, trip, etc.), the price at which we have refueled and the consumption of our car.

With these three data will show us the full cost of the journey, always based on the consumption that we have marked. In this way, if we manage to scratch a few tenths in the consumption of the vehicle, we will be able to know exactly how much we save by reducing those liters at 100km.

In addition to spending on fuel, a car requires revisions, tires, the payment of road tax, ITVs and others, expenses that we can also register in the app. In the “vehicle costs” section we can record the date of the expense, total cost, odometer (mileage) and others.