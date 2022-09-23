This app allows you to have the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro on any Android phone

- Advertisement -

One of the great surprises of the 14 Pro comes with Island or Dynamic Island. We are talking about the element located at the top of the screen of the Pro models and that, in addition to hiding the front camera, serves as a control panel so you can take advantage of this element in different ways.

A function that has not gone unnoticed by users and that they want to emulate on their phones. We know that Xiaomi has already taken note and is considering launching a phone with Dynamic Island, but in the meantime, if you want your Android phone to have Dynamic Island, you just need to download an .

DynamicSpot, the app to add Dynamic Island to your Android

We talk about the app Dynamic Spotan app available on Google Play that will allow you to enjoy the exclusive function of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on your Android phone.

To begin with, this app can be downloaded completely free of charge to see how Dynamic Island would work on your Android phone, although It has a Pro version that is priced at 4.99 euros in exchange for releasing new functions to make the most of the possibilities offered by Dynamic Island on Android.

Once you install this application to emulate the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro, you’ll have to give it access permissions to notifications and to everything it shows on the screen so that it can offer functionality similar to that of Apple’s most complete phones. Don’t worry, the team behind the development makes it very clear that they do not collect user data or share their personal information with third parties.

This app is very complete and allows all kinds of customization options, such as showing the notifications you have received, receiving reminders when the battery is running low, controlling music and much more.

As expected, it does not offer exactly the same experience as the iPhone 14 Pro, but it is quite similar and very useful. As minimum, is a way to test this item on an android phone to see if it was a good idea on the part of the company with the bitten apple.

Furthermore, considering that DynamicSpot It is completely free, we invite you to download the app from the Google application store to try the benefits offered by this characteristic element of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Download Dynamic Spot on Google Play

