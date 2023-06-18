This air fryer pizza is so tasty it’s convinced me to ditch my takeout

- Advertisement -

If you’re trying to cut down on takeouts because of the cost, and the calories, this air fryer pizza recipe brings all the flavor without the guilt.

It’s one of a growing number of meals I’ve made while testing the best air fryers that my children (and partner) ask for on an almost daily basis.

It’s also incredibly versatile and you can add whatever toppings you like. I’ve used it as a way to use up vegetables that are nearing the end of their shelf life and experimented with different sauces, and cheeses.

- Advertisement -

Below, I show you how easy it is to turn tortilla wraps into cheesy, delicious pizza in just five minutes.

Air fryer deals

If you’re yet to take the plunge and buy yourself an air fryer, or are looking to upgrade, check out our top-rated air fryers below, all available to buy now for the best prices.

Air fryer pizza recipe

The air fryer pizza recipe I was inspired by is from Dr. Jimmy Metellus via his @anabolicmd TikTok channel. It’s already been watched 1.2 million times and counting.

Air fryer pizza ingredients

The only limit to this recipe is your imagination. I’ve listed the ingredients for a simple pepperoni pizza but you can swap the sauce, use cheese alternatives, add vegetables, herbs, spices, and more. Just be aware that the cooking time will vary if you use different ingredients.

- Advertisement -

2 tortilla wraps

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp pizza sauce (or tomato base)

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella (or cheese alternative)

Sliced pepperoni (or meat alternative)

Dried oregano

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Air fryer pizza method

To make air fryer pizza you will need the following:

Step 1: Brush one side of each tortilla with olive oil. This is to avoid the edges curling or catching.

- Advertisement -

Step 2: Spread 1 tbsp pizza sauce – you can also use tomato puree or sauce – over the middle of one tortilla and top with half of the cheese.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 3: Place the second tortilla on top and repeat with the remaining sauce and cheese.

Step 4: Top with slices of pepperoni and oregano.

Step 4: Lift and carefully position the pizza into the air fryer basket. Set the air fryer to 375°F/195°C and cook the pizza for 5 minutes. If you like your cheese crispier, leave it in for another 5 minutes.

The air may move your toppings around so if you want them to stay in place, open the air fryer after a minute and move them if need be.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 5: Remove the pizza from the air fryer using a fish slice and while the pizza is still warm, cut and serve.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Air fryer pizza verdict

I’ve previously used tortilla wraps to make air fryer garlic bread and this pizza recipe takes things up a notch.

Not only does it take less than 10 minutes from start to finish, but the two layers of cheese give the pizza an oozy, melt-in-the-mouth quality that you only usually get from takeout pizza.

What’s more, if you use low-fat cheese and tortilla wraps, this pizza is relatively low-calorie and can even be a great source of protein.

If you’re still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?