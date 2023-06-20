This AI tool helps you in your job search

- Advertisement -

If you’re creating resumes and cover letters for your job search, you may have turned to ChatGPT to help you through the writing process.

Or you may have considered other AI-based tools for this task, and they help you to have the right tone and attractive copy in your CV.

And now you can add a new proposal with Cover Letter Copilot. It is a tool that uses the OpenAI GPT-4 large language model, and that goes one step beyond the resume, since it helps you with the cover letter.

How to create a cover letter with AI

Unlike ChatGPT, you don’t have to write prompts for it to write you a cover letter that matches the tone you need to give it, and create a text consistent with the characteristics you want to highlight in your career.

If you want to try its dynamics, you just have to choose “Use for free” and create an account with your Google account or email address. You will see that it will ask you to fill in some information and upload your resume for the AI ​​to do its job.

You will see that the result is a well-structured cover letter ready to send by email. Of course, you can modify it to remove or add data. Or you can change the format to match your criteria.

How to use AI-generated text

Once you’re comfortable with the final result of your cover letter, you can download it as a PDF file to your team. Or if you want, you can copy the text and paste it into your email, document, etc.

On the other hand, if you want to create another cover letter to apply for another job, just choose the corresponding option, and it will generate a new result. You’ll see that you don’t need to load all the data again, as it takes the previously loaded information.