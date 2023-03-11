This AI suggests recipes with the ingredients you have at home

If you have the eternal problem of not knowing what to cook when you get home, or you are looking for new ideas in recipes to improve your diet, you will be interested in knowing the dynamics that this tool proposes.

It is a website that uses AI to give you recipe recommendations, plan your meals, among other options. And yes, you can set different criteria so that the recommendations fit your needs.

AI Recommended Recipes

If you’ve been around ChatGPT tricks and tutorials, surely you’ve come across ideas to ask the AI ​​for food recipes following different styles, to organize the weekly menu, recipes that have certain ingredients, etc.

And while ChatGPT works wonders for this task, you can also consider other options. For example, Chef GPT. A platform, which also uses AI, to help you with food recipe suggestions.

The dynamic is simple, you just have to specify what ingredients you have at home, what appliance you use to cook, how much time you want to dedicate to this recipe, and how good you consider yourself in the kitchen. Once you have all these items completed, the AI ​​will suggest a recipe that meets your criteria.

On the other hand, if you already know what you want to cook, but you need help with the ingredients and the step by step, then you just have to choose the Basic mode. In this section write what recipe you are interested in, for how many people you have to cook and if there are any dietary requirements that must be taken into account. Taking all these details into account, he will show you the recipe, with the ingredients and instructions.

And if you are starting a diet, or want to follow a specific eating plan, you can choose to write your goals (calories, proteins, etc.) so that the suggestions respect your needs. And of course, it also has the option to plan your meals during the week.

One detail to keep in mind is that the free Chef GPT plan does not have access to all the features we mentioned, but it allows you to generate up to 5 recipes per month, and take a look at their dynamics to see if it meets your needs.