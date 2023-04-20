This AI feature improves the sound of dialogue in Prime Video movies

There is nothing more frustrating when you watch a series or movie is that the sound is bad. Or worse, the background noise is much louder than the voices. Then you turn up the volume on the TV to hear the dialogue, but the background noise of an action scene takes you by surprise, and you feel like a hammer blows to your ears.

Amazon Prime seems to have a solution for this problem, and it is going to implement it in its streaming content. This is a new accessibility feature called Dialogue Boost, which promises to make us forget about subtitles because we don’t understand the dialogues.

New feature with AI that improves dialogue in movies and series

The idea is that users can select the audio level of the dialogues, independently of the rest of the sounds in the content. And once this option has been set, this function does the rest of the work:

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio from a movie or TV show and intelligently identifies spots where dialogue might be hard to hear over background music and effects. Speech patterns are then isolated and the audio is enhanced to make dialogue clearer.

So no matter what devices you’re using to play the show or movie, the sound of your dialogue shouldn’t be drowned out by background sounds.

How to use Prime Video’s new feature to improve sound

Dynamics is very simple to apply, as this feature sits alongside the rest of the “Language & Audio” settings, as you see in the image above.

Once you enter this section, you will see that there are three options to configure “Dialogue Boost”, ranging from High, Medium to Low, depending on your needs and the quality of the content.

While this new Dialogue Boost feature can be used on any Prime Video compatible device, please note that it will not be available on all Prime Video content. The Amazon team mentions that it is available in selected Amazon Originals titles, although it promises to extend it to more content soon.