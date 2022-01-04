This 717-gigapixel photo shows a great Rembrandt work in colossal detail

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has released a spectacular 717 gigapixel photograph, largest digital photograph of a work of art. The image is born from the sum of more than 8,000 photographs of this great work, which measures 363 cm × 437 cm and has never been digitized in such a way.

It is not the first time that the “Night Watch” has been dealt with digitally, and a few months ago we told you that an AI had to rebuild it, since in 1715 they cut the edges so that it could enter the city hall of Amsterdam .

Expand, expand and keep expanding

The Rijksmuseum claims to have created “the largest and most detailed photograph of a work of art”, with a resolution of 717 gigapixels (717 billion megapixels). Specifically, it is a photograph of the work “The Night Watch”, painted by Rembrandt between 1639-1642.

The distance between each pixel in this image is minimal and, no matter how much we enlarge, we will not lose detail

The distance between the pixels in the image is negligible, just 0.0005 millimeters (5 micrometers), a distance that is practically negligible to the human eye. It does not matter how much we expand: we only see detail and more detail.

A 100 megapixel Hasselblad H6D 400 MS has been used for its creation, which captured a total of 8,439 photos measuring 5.5cm x 4.1cm each. These photos were later digitally stitched into a file weighing 5.6 terabytes.

It was necessary laser scan the frame surface, as well as using a neural network to guarantee the fidelity of color and sharpness necessary in each shot.

Image | Rijksmuseum