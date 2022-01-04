This 717-gigapixel photo shows a great Rembrandt work in colossal detail

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has released a spectacular 717 gigapixel photograph, largest digital photograph of a work of art. The image is born from the sum of more than 8,000 photographs of this great work, which measures 363 cm × 437 cm and has never been digitized in such a way.
It is not the first time that the “Night Watch” has been dealt with digitally, and a few months ago we told you that an AI had to rebuild it, since in 1715 they cut the edges so that it could enter the city hall of Amsterdam .
Expand, expand and keep expanding
The Rijksmuseum claims to have created “the largest and most detailed photograph of a work of art”, with a resolution of 717 gigapixels (717 billion megapixels). Specifically, it is a photograph of the work “The Night Watch”, painted by Rembrandt between 1639-1642.
The distance between the pixels in the image is negligible, just 0.0005 millimeters (5 micrometers), a distance that is practically negligible to the human eye. It does not matter how much we expand: we only see detail and more detail.
A 100 megapixel Hasselblad H6D 400 MS has been used for its creation, which captured a total of 8,439 photos measuring 5.5cm x 4.1cm each. These photos were later digitally stitched into a file weighing 5.6 terabytes.
It was necessary laser scan the frame surface, as well as using a neural network to guarantee the fidelity of color and sharpness necessary in each shot.
Image | Rijksmuseum