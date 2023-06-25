This $50 Logitech gaming headset is lightweight and wireless

- Advertisement -

There’s nothing worse than an uncomfortable gaming headset, especially during those marathon sessions. If you’re on the hunt for a more comfortable gaming headset, you better stick around, as we’ve got a solid deal for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Logitech G535 wireless gaming headset for $49.99, which is 62 percent off of the original $129.99 price. This particular headset weighs just 236 grams and the reversible suspension headband helps distribute the weight. Although I haven’t tried this one out, based on those features, it seems super comfortable.

The Logitech G535 features up to 33 hours on a single charge, 40 mm drivers, on-ear controls, and memory foam ear cups. This 40 mm driver is designed to deliver fantastic trebles and mids, which is perfect for immersive gameplay. The memory foam ear cups and mesh material also add to the comfort factor. In other words, this headset should be comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. Finally, the on-ear controls allow you to adjust the volume on the fly.

- Advertisement -

This is a great deal. However, I don’t expect it to last very long. You better swoop in now before it’s gone.

Get the Logitech G353 wireless gaming headset for $49.99 at Amazon