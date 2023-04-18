This 3D printed mouse is custom made from a photo of your hand

Formify uses a host of new technologies to bring you a personalized mouse through 3D printing and machine learning.

The mouse is one of those accessories that we hardly pay attention to, until we have health problems, carpal tunnel syndrome being one of the most common, when we work for a long time on a computer. Finding the ideal model can be complicated, because not everyone has the time or the desire to try several. Formify proposes to create your ultimate wireless mouse, conforms to the size and shape of your hand.

To read – Razer unveils the Viper 8K, the “world’s best performing mouse”

- Advertisement -

The product is being funded, so if you want to be among the first buyers, do not hesitate to participate in the crowdsourcing campaign on Kickstarter. Then you have to follow the procedure. First send a photo of your palm to Formify. An AI analyzes the shot and determines the ideal shape and dimensions of your mouse. All that remains is to cut out the accessory using a 3D printer.

Formify’s high-performance mouse conforms to the shape of your hand

It took three years and several hundred prototypes to achieve a presentable product, and Formify worked with professional gamers to perfect its formula. All of the brand’s products share common points. A grip coating (to choose from 5 textures), “for unequaled precision and control”, an average weight of 55 g. Formify mice can track motion up to 650 IPSabout 1.65 m/s.

To read – Steelseries Aerox 5 review: an ultra-light mouse dedicated to performance

Of course, the latency is announced as very low, and charging is done through a USB-C port. The mouse has only two programmable buttons under the thumb, which is little compared to the eleven pushers of the Razer Basilisk, for example. The Formify mouse costs around €130 for “early adopters”, and should be delivered in December 2023, if Formify manages to raise the necessary €27,000.

- Advertisement -

Source : Formify