ThinkPhone by Motorola wallpapers: serious yes, but not too much | Downloads

It has been available for purchase for a couple of days in Italy first ThinkPhone/">ThinkPhone by Motorola a model that both Motorola and Lenovo hope is the progenitor of a series.

Just like the famous notebooks from which it borrows its name and attitudes, the Motorola’s ThinkPhone was designed around the needs of the business user: so Motorola introduced ThinkShield-backed security and service features alongside the Moto Secure hub and Moto KeySafe processor, and worked with Microsoft and other partners to provide customers with the most effective tools to do their business, so in ThinkPhones come pre-installed with apps like Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams.

In the midst of so much “seriousness” of business origin there is also some touch of levitylike the one that distinguishes the wallpapers. Here too, however, Motorola has not lacked in completeness: the package includes 4 specific wallpapers for Motorola ThinkPhones, about twenty generic wallpapers and, just think, about ten wallpapers in PC format. They are cute and well defined: the resolution is in many cases of 2160p, so with some trimming they can be adapted to almost all displays, mobile or otherwise.

Find it not even 80MB zip in the link below. However, we leave you some previews, so that you can evaluate before proceeding with the download if they are right for you.

ALL THINKPHONE BY MOTOROLA WALLPAPERS

COMMONDESKTOPMOTOROLA THINKPHONE – SPECS AT A GLANCE

display: 6.6″ OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate

2x speakers with Dolby Atmos cameras: Front: 32MP AF, f/2.45, 0.7um pixel, with Quad Pixel 1.4um rear: 50 MP wide angle, 1/1.5″, f/1.8, 1 um pixel, with 2 um Quad Pixel, PDAF, OIS 13 MP ultra wide angle, FOV 120°, f/2.2, 1.12um pixels depth sensor

158.76 x 74.38 x 8.26 mm for 188.5 grams color: Carbon Black.