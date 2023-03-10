5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsThinkPhone by Motorola wallpapers: serious yes, but not too much | ...

ThinkPhone by Motorola wallpapers: serious yes, but not too much | Downloads

Android

Published on

By Abraham
thinkphone by motorola wallpapers: serious yes, but not too much
thinkphone by motorola wallpapers: serious yes, but not too much
- Advertisement -

It has been available for purchase for a couple of days in Italy first ThinkPhone/">ThinkPhone by Motorola a model that both Motorola and Lenovo hope is the progenitor of a series.

Just like the famous notebooks from which it borrows its name and attitudes, the Motorola’s ThinkPhone was designed around the needs of the business user: so Motorola introduced ThinkShield-backed security and service features alongside the Moto Secure hub and Moto KeySafe processor, and worked with Microsoft and other partners to provide customers with the most effective tools to do their business, so in ThinkPhones come pre-installed with apps like Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams.

In the midst of so much “seriousness” of business origin there is also some touch of levitylike the one that distinguishes the wallpapers. Here too, however, Motorola has not lacked in completeness: the package includes 4 specific wallpapers for Motorola ThinkPhones, about twenty generic wallpapers and, just think, about ten wallpapers in PC format. They are cute and well defined: the resolution is in many cases of 2160p, so with some trimming they can be adapted to almost all displays, mobile or otherwise.

- Advertisement -

Find it not even 80MB zip in the link below. However, we leave you some previews, so that you can evaluate before proceeding with the download if they are right for you.

ALL THINKPHONE BY MOTOROLA WALLPAPERS  

The Realme X50t 5G appears in the Google Play Console with the Snapdragon 765 on board and FullHD + screen

COMMONDESKTOPMOTOROLA THINKPHONE – SPECS AT A GLANCE

  • display: 6.6″  OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • chip: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • memory: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • operating system: Android 13
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS
  • dual SIM
  • resistence: IP68 + MIL-STD-810H
  • audio: 2x speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • cameras:
    • Front: 32MP AF, f/2.45, 0.7um pixel, with Quad Pixel 1.4um
    • rear:
      • 50 MP wide angle, 1/1.5″, f/1.8, 1 um pixel, with 2 um Quad Pixel, PDAF, OIS
      • 13 MP ultra wide angle, FOV 120°, f/2.2, 1.12um pixels
      • depth sensor
  • drums: 5,000 mAh with 68 watt wired, 15 watt wireless charging
  • dimensions and weight: 158.76 x 74.38 x 8.26 mm for 188.5 grams
  • color: Carbon Black.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Google

Google Messages, changes the look of read and delivery receipts

Google has started introducing a new message read receipt indication system within its messaging...
Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro far from the top camera phones | DxOMark

Xiaomi 13 Pro is positioned at 16th place in the ranking of the best...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.