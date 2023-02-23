5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsThink tank out with new debt limit timing projection

Think tank out with new debt limit timing projection

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
schumer gop budget442 021523.jpg
schumer gop budget442 021523.jpg
- Advertisement -

The government will run out of cash to pay its bills by “summer or early fall” unless Congress lifts the statutory debt limit, the Bipartisan Policy Center estimated Wednesday.

The report by the independent think tank, a respected monitor of Treasury debt, marks at least the third assessment calling on a divided Congress to reach a deal to increase, or at least suspend, the debt limit before adjourning for the annual August recess.

“I am optimistic that today’s projection provides Congress and President Biden with a window of opportunity to come together and work out a deal,” Shai Akabas, the center’s director of economic policy, said in a statement. “They owe it to every hardworking American and small business owner to avoid the costs and risks associated with dragging this out to the 11th hour.”

- Advertisement -

Akabas said the relatively wide range of the so-called x date for when the government’s borrowing capacity will be exhausted underscores “the considerable uncertainty in our nation’s current economic outlook.”

The forecast “will depend heavily on 2022 tax collections in a fragile post-pandemic economy with low unemployment, persistent inflation, and recession fears,” the center said in statement. And if tax season revenue falls short of expectations, the center raised the possibility of a “‘too close for comfort’ situation prior to quarterly tax receipts due on June 15.”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.