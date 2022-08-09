Things are not so bad in the United States…

The has enormous social, racial, demographic, and economic diversity, and even more so with 330 million legal citizens and more than 50 million illegal citizens, mostly Hispanics/Latinos.

Taking the above for good, from New York you can see extreme poverty in Harlem and the Bronx, and a lot of wealth from a penthouse of the singer Madonna, which overlooks Central Park with large windows and 600 square meters of living space. We conclude that generalizations, in general, are not good: such as references to the Recession. The fashion is to refer to her as R in the media. Because no one wants to provoke her by talking about her.

I’m interested in fashion, and R or no R, I see that Gucci in Columbus, Ohio, Chanel in Troy, Michigan, and Hermès in Naples, Florida have all opened new stores in unusual places for them. This is not the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Fifth Avenue in New York or the diplomatic quarter in Shanghai, where there are queues for hours to buy a Birkin or a Kelly.

I’m told by store managers of these brands in New York that after decades of expansion in China, luxury brands are rediscovering America in places where they know the rent is very high and have never operated before. It’s never too late, if happiness is good: the luxury market anticipates trends. Last week we learned that Apple wiped out its high-end iPhone inventory. If people have money to buy them… perhaps are not so bad. When I go to Memphis (Tennessee) and Tupelo (Mississippi), the poorest states in the Union, I will tell what I find.

Who does not eat breakfast with Kellogg or consume hygiene products from P&G, to name American consumer goods companies? After an excellent semester, both companies – which take the pulse of the country’s middle class – increase positive expectations for the rest of the year.

And, here, the cinema… goes to the cinema: Paramount announced that its sequel to top gun (Tom Cruise) and his growing TV streaming business boosted his revenue last quarter, though he felt “a slowdown in the ad market.” AMC Entertainment quintupled revenue in the latest quarter as moviegoers returned to theaters.

Consumer goods companies like Google or Pepsi drive investment: Such spending, among S&P 500 companies, is growing faster now than in the first half of 2021. And, as Elvis sang, long live vegas: Despite inflation and jitters over a possible R (recession), people are flocking to the oasis of entertainment and gambling. Caesars Entertainment (five hotels/casinos) and MGM Resorts International (seven hotels/casinos) reported record revenue in Las Vegas.

The stock markets, too; the major indices have overcome the June slump: the S&P 500 rose 13% in July. And the technological Nasdaq Composite soared 19%. A sharp drop in long-term bond yields has fueled a rally in stocks.

And there is employment. In America there is full employment (unemployment rate of 3.6%). If Los Angeles and San Francisco are full of homeless it’s because their mayors give them $2,000 a month to be. No incentive to work. And the July employment data has just been released: analysts were forecasting that the US labor market would cool in July, as the economy entered technical R due to high inflation and Fed interest rate hikes. Federal. Entrepreneurs were expected to create 258,000 jobs in July (it was almost half a million in June), and the unemployment rate was expected to remain at 3.6%, according to the market consensus. Reality? 528,000 jobs were created in July and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

Meanwhile, although people do not talk about it, but the press does, Turkey plays a diplomatic mediator between Russia and Ukraine. A question of prestige for the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who met on Friday with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, for the second time in less than a month, to talk about the war in Ukraine. In passing, they discussed the issue of Turkey’s military plans to invade northern Syria, where there are Kurds, whom the Syrian, Turkish and Russian presidents do not love very much.

And, a Kafkaesque question, dystopian and characteristic of a parallel reality or metaverse, the Russo-Ukrainian war continues, Ukraine announces that it will launch an offensive in the south of the country and, at the same time, Russians and Ukrainians agree to open a corridor so that the wheat reach the rest of the world.

We were few and… Nancy Pelosi showed up in Taiwan, causing China to send ships across the invisible line that it should not cross – which will provoke a US reaction, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced. Japan, an ally of the US (and with 100,000 marines in its archipelago) says that Beijing fired four ballistic missiles over Taiwan’s airspace on the 4th, while China announced measures against Pelosi and her family, and interrupts dialogue with the US. USA on the fight against climate change.

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by an American drone in Kabul, and polls give Republicans victory in November’s midterm legislative elections.

As Julio Iglesias said, life goes onand Biden falls fatal.

Jorge Diaz Cardiel is managing partner of Advice Strategic Consultants, author of ‘The Biden New Deal’