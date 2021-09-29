Thieves escape with ride-on lawnmower and trailer in Meath robbery

Thieves escaped with a ride-on lawnmower and trailer after targeting a farmhouse in Meath.

Gardai have launched an investigation after the robbery in Colpe East in Drogheda, Co. Meath.

The lawnmower was a Kubota G-26HD, orange in colour, and the trailer was a Westwood Trailer GD105 10 ft x 5ft Allot Twin Axle.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw anything unusual in the area between 3pm on Wednesday, September 22 and 9am on Monday, September 27 to come forward.

A garda spokesperson posted on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page: “Laytown Garda are investigating the theft of a ride on lawnmower and a trailer both Colpe East, Drogheda, Co. Meath between 3pm Wednesday 22nd September – 9am Monday 27th September.

“The Lawnmower was a Kubota G-26HD, orange in colour and a Westwood Trailer GD105 10 ft x 5ft Allot Twin Axle.

“If anyone can help in any way to get the property back or saw anything unusual around the times please contact the gardai on 01 8010600. “

