They use drones with facial recognition to monitor koala populations

Flinders University, the Koala Life organization, and the Australian government found a less invasive way to monitor koala populations in Australia.

To understand their physiology, behavior and habits of koalas without separating them from their population, they are using drones with facial recognition technology.

Drones with AI to monitor koalas in their habitat

Australia has lost around 30% of koalas in the last 3 years to forest fires and drought. And without forgetting the destruction of their habitat due to the clearing of large areas. A situation that needs quick measures, as mentioned by Dr. Diane Colombelli-Négrel, a researcher at Flinders University:

While in South Australia the numbers are quite good, recent fires have drastically reduced the numbers. We need to make sure we are aware of the new numbers and how they are recovering after the fires, so that we can work to reduce the impacts that affect their survival.

In view of this situation, they have tested new methods of monitoring koala populations. And for this, they have used drones with facial recognition technology to identify the koalas, understand their movements and have an estimate of their population.

So instead of capturing some koalas to study their movements and habits individually, they are analyzed in their own habitat, following the same dynamics:

The ability to recognize individual members of a species in the wild will help increase understanding of individual movements as well as population estimates, and this understanding will allow for the development of meaningful management strategies.

At the moment, this new dynamic is part of an initial investigation, as they must evaluate the impact of drones on the well-being of koalas. If the impact is minor, they might consider it as a method to implement in the long term.