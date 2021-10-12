They recreate with AI a painting of Picasso that was believed lost

A work of art believed to be lost has been recovered thanks to researchers at the University College of London (via: TheNextWeb). This is “The Lonesome Crouching Nude” which was discovered in 2010, a Picasso painting that was under another.

It is suspected that the Spanish painter painted on it because the purchase of materials required an economic effort and was probably in a bad economic moment. The work he painted on this is “The blind man’s food”, a very famous painting that has hidden the other since 1903.

The food of the blind man.

Under the canvas

Obviously the painting below cannot be recovered without damaging the other so George Cann, a PhD candidate at the UK Space Agency and Anthony Bourached, a machine learning researcher at UCL, used a technique to recreate lost works of art.

X-rays and infrared were first used to reveal the paint underneath the other. The infrared then proceeds to reveal the different parts that separate one image from the other. Then an artificial neural network trained with all the known works of Picasso is used, this allows him to recognize the strokes of the painter.

A heatmap is then created with the hidden paint and finally printed on a 3D canvas to make it the same size as the original painting. The result is quite good and the researchers consider that Picasso would have liked to recover his painting.

The painting recreated

In fact, a character very similar to that of The Lonesome Crouching Nude ”appears in another painting, Life. Both were painted in the same year, so researchers suspect that Picasso used the same canvas for another painting out of dire necessity.

It is worth noting that in the artistic community there are already many discussions about whether the works have the same value after so long. We imagine that the debate around an AI-recreated painting will be even fiercer. However, being able to recover a painting that probably would have been lost had it not been for the AI, is to celebrate.