They recover stolen bitcoin equivalent to 4 billion dollars

By: Brian Adam

Cryptocurrency scams have been booming in recent years, with large amounts of money stolen in this electronic currency.

Most of the time, these types of events have gone unpunished due to how difficult it is to track the transactions made on this platform.

However the US Department of Justice has broken this stat after achieving the recovery of a bitcoin loot that had been stolen and that are valued at more than 4 billion dollarsbecoming this the largest confiscation of cryptocurrencies ever made.

Also, the authorities pointed out the participation of two people in the theft who had been trying to launder the stolen bitcoins through a hacker who had managed to illegally access a cryptocurrency platform called Bitfinex in 2016.

The offender had stolen an amount of almost 120 thousand bitcoins valued at $71 million by then. Currently that amount of bitcoins would have a value greater than 5 billion dollars.

Regarding this feat, Kenneth Polite Jr.., deputy attorney general, noted the following “the US government will not allow cryptocurrency to be a safe haven for money laundering or a zone of lawlessness within our financial system».

At the time of accessing the platform, the cybercriminal carried out more than 2 thousand unauthorized transactionsthen sending the money to a digital wallet, which was managed by Ilya Lichtensteina native of New York.

According to what is stated in a criminal complaint, Liechtenstein together with his wife took on the task of launder an amount of 25 thousand bitcoins of the total stolen, then circulating it through various accounts over the last five years, making sure not to be identified in the process.

Investigators from Washington DC, Chicago, New York and Ansbach (Germany).

Within days, Liechtenstein and Morgan are expected to appear before a federal judge where they will be formally charged with committing fraud against the United States, as well as money laundering. If found guilty, they would comply a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Brian Adam
