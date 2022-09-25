They print the first 3D building in Barcelona, ​​Spain

When it comes to 3D ing, for the past 10 years this technology has been experiencing remarkable growth.

Also, throughout this time we have seen the emergence of new and better tools that have raised the quality of this type of printingmaking it possible to manufacture parts in plastic and other materials.

Such has been the level of sophistication that 3D printing has reached that it is now possible to print not only objects, but also s.

This through cranes that have been designed in such a way that they serve as gigantic 3D printers, making use of a system known as WASPwhich was implemented in the construction of the 3D printed building in Spainspecifically in the city of .

With the name of TOVAthis project is currently in its testing phase, which is being carried out in the Valldaura Labs facilities of the Institute of Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC), thus constituting a step forward in the direction that the construction of here could take in the near future.

Thus, TOVA emerges as an IAAC initiative in an effort to find new ways to address the social and environmental challenges of the future.

To do this, they have devised a prototype where the past is combined by recreating the vernacular clay architecture and the future by making use of 3D printing technology to shape this structure.

All this will contribute to generating changes in the construction processes of structures in the future and be seen as a solution to the current housing crisis that the world is experiencing.

Returning to TOVA, this building was carried out under one of the most sustainable and environmentally friendly construction methods.

The whole process took a while 7 weeks to be completed by the architectural 3D printer, making use of materials obtained within a radius of 50 metersnamely, mud local which was then mixed with additives and enzymes to give it the structural integrity and elasticity necessary to allow 3D printing.

For the foundation was used geopolymerwhile for the roof we used wood. Added to this, we chose to add a waterproof layer made of aloe and egg whites to promote the durability of the structure.

