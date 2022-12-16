They print meat in the laboratory using agricultural waste

Lab-grown meat production has come a long way, but it remains expensive.

An innovative 3D printing ink could help reduce costs by using agricultural waste that would otherwise go to waste. Currently, to produce cultured meat, animal muscle cells are seeded on a three-dimensional scaffold that mimics the fibrous structure of natural meat. As the cells reproduce, they attach to the scaffold and eventually produce a solid piece of meat with the desired texture.

- Advertisement -

Scientists are looking for ways to produce cultured meat ethically and affordably. One option is to use animal by-products like collagen or gelatin, but this goes against the goal of producing cruelty-free cultured meat. Another option is to use synthetic materials, but these can be expensive. In search of a cheaper and more ethical alternative, scientists from China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University-Liverpool and the National University of Singapore investigated the use of crop waste as a protein source for cultured meat production.

What they did was combine cereal proteins, extracted from barley or rye husks, with a corn protein called zein. With that they created an edible 3D printing ink and created scaffolds that were used in the production of mouse meat and cultured pork, with beetroot juice to give it more meat color.

They are now looking at using plant-based ingredients for the nutrient medium in which muscle cells are grown, which would make meat cheaper.

Creating mass-grown meat from food waste will take the pressure off the environment from animal agriculture, changing the world in a number of ways.

- Advertisement -

You can expand the information in the Advanced Materials magazine and on the website of the university from where the experiments were carried out.