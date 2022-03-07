They present a wireless charging system for multiple devices

A new wireless charging system can charge devices placed anywhere within a ring around it. This, unlike current existing systems, which transfer energy in a specific direction or to a specific position.

By providing a cylinder-shaped charging field, this new system offers a more convenient and reliable design for home consumer use.

A new wireless charging system for home use

Researchers at Aalto University developed the new system to address these challenges. “We set out to create a simple, low-cost system using only one power source”said Nam Ha-Van, the postdoctoral researcher who led the study.

The key to the new design is a cylindrical power coil. The wire at the top of the coil is wound in the opposite direction to the wire at the bottom of the coil, with a z-shaped jumper connecting them. Since current flows through these windings in opposite directions, they produce complementary magnetic fields. A field flows from the center of the cylindrical coil, around the top winding, and back in through the top; the other flows from the middle, around the bottom coil, and back in at the bottom.

This results in a uniform magnetic field around the center of the charging coil. Receivers placed anywhere within that area charge efficiently, regardless of their position or orientation. «This was just a proof of concept.”commented Yining Liu, a doctoral candidate and participant in this research. “Now we can work to improve the efficiency, maybe around 90%, and also the power”.

The main challenge in creating an omnidirectional charger has been that the strength of the charging field changes with location. This means that devices will charge inefficiently if they are in the wrong place or not oriented correctly. One approach to solving this is to create a charging field using multiple transmitter coils connected to multiple power supplies, but this increases the complexity of the transmitter, making the system impractical. Other systems use feedback to properly orient the charging field, but the control systems are also complicated and expensive.

Based on simulations of the electromagnetic field around a consumer device, the researchers found that the level of exposure met the requirements of safety regulations. However, further safety studies will be required before the technology can be used.

The new design complements recent work by the same research group that made it possible to transfer power to multiple moving receivers in a charging area. The two technologies address different dimensions of the wireless charging challenge: freedom of movement for industrial applications and free placement for consumer desktop devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, among others.