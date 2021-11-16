They present a new recycling system for lithium ion batteries

Lithium ion batteries are present in most of the portable electronic devices that are used daily, mobile phones and computers.

Once spent, these batteries contain valuable metals that can be recycled, but separating them is not easy. There are methods, but they are inefficient and unfriendly to the environment. A new method proposes the use of electrochemistry to recover these metals.

Recycling of metals in spent batteries

A specimen that has reached its useful life is a good source of cobalt and nickel, highly valued metals, given the progressive reduction of its natural reserves in the world.

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign presented a selective electrodeposition method that produces parts with a purity of approximately 96.4% and 94.1% for cobalt and nickel, respectively. In simple words, by applying electrical energy to a conductive solution, the discarded battery releases the metals to be rescued in a filtered way, coating a receiving part.

Xiao Su, lead researcher on this project, indicated that cobalt and nickel have similar electrochemical qualities, a condition that makes it difficult for chemists to recover the pure forms of each metal from the battery electrodes.

“There are a variety of methods available for the recovery of cobalt and nickel from battery electrodes, but they have drawbacks”commented the professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering who is leading this research. “Most require high-temperature processes that consume a lot of energy or strong solvents that present disposal challenges. The industry demands methods that do not cause additional problems such as high energy consumption or toxic waste »Su added.

This research was also approached from its economic implications. The study reports that through that analysis, it was shown that the proposal is competitive compared to current lithium battery recycling methods, either due to the income associated with materials, their cost and energy consumption.

“There is further engineering optimization of the process that will be needed in the future, but this first proof-of-concept study confirms that low-temperature electrochemical recovery of cobalt and nickel is possible“Su said. “We are very excited that the study shows a great example of sustainable electrically driven separations used to recycle electrochemical batteries.”the researcher commented to his house of studies.

The report of this research, which points out the main technical aspects of this process, was published by the journal Nature Communications.