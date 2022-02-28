Tech News

They present a deepfake detection system for faces with masks

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The last few years have shown us the powerful audiovisual tool that deepfakes are. Being an intervened material that can hardly be detected as such under a daily gaze, they are a dangerous tool in the wrong hands.

For the same reason, different deepfake detection models have also been developed, taking advantage of the benefits of deep learning and artificial intelligence. However, despite the good results obtained, these systems have a great weakness in common: the correct analysis of faces with masks.

Read:

92 offers on Google Play: these free and discounted apps will last a very short time, download them now

AI to detect deepfakes in covered faces

Intervened image detection systems have shown a high level of performance against different samples of deepfakes. However, the health crisis unleashed by the global outbreak of Covid-19 naturalized the use of masks, which by covering an important part of the face, make it difficult to fully analyze a face.

In the current context, considering the increased probability of encountering a photograph or video of a person wearing a face mask, a team of researchers ventured into the search for a solution so that these detection systems work properly. For that, they presented two new approaches to generate training data sets.

In the first, called “face patch,” models are trained with covered areas of the face, which censor the mouth and nose portions of the deepfakes’ faces. In the other alternative, called “face culture,” models are trained with fake images cropped onto the face mask.

The detected need for a new data set that contemplates the use of masks was addressed by combining generated images and real photographs of faces with masks.

Read:

More Chinese manufacturers join the ‘AirDrop’ of Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo to share files between mobiles

According to the researchers in their development report, it was possible to demonstrate that the facial culture method outperforms the facial patch.

The team behind this development also reported that, after numerous experiments, they succeeded in proving that this method can be used to effectively determine false faces with a face mask in the real world.

The emergence of deepfakes, which are synonymous with the generation and manipulation of hyperrealistic facial images, have given rise to numerous social and ethical problems, such as the invasion of privacy, security threats and malicious political actions. These situations prompted the development of detection methods for deepfakes, including for forensic analysis.

Now, with this new proposal, these detection and analysis mechanisms could be more prepared to function successfully today.

Previous articleGarmin has a great idea to improve the battery of watches, what is it?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

They present a deepfake detection system for faces with masks

The last few years have shown us the powerful audiovisual tool that deepfakes are. Being an intervened...
Smart Gadgets

Garmin has a great idea to improve the battery of watches, what is it?

One of the big problems that smart watches have to evolve is everything that has to do...
Apps

How to Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark on Mobile and Computer

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Communication

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless lands in our country

Upgrading from its original wired version, HyperX today announced that the arrival and availability of your new Pulsefire...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.