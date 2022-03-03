Tech News

They offer free and anonymous domain and hosting for protest websites against the Russian government

By: Brian Adam

The warlike conflict that is taking place in Ukraine by the Russian government is also being reflected on the Internet, not because of the cyber-attacks on the websites of organizations and the blocking of the media, since other events such as which we are going to tell next.

And it is the domain and web hosting provider Namecheap, based in the United States, after has informed its Russian customers this past Monday that they will no longer be able to count on its serviceinviting them to migrate their websites to other similar hosting providers until March 6, Now it has been decided to offer free and anonymous hosting and domain to all those groups that want to launch protest websites and those against the Russian government regime..

Interested groups they will need to contact Namecheap through their support systemwhere they will be able to know all the details of what the company can offer them.

Later on, interested groups will also be allowed to get in touch through live support, aspect that will arrive as soon as possibleas reported by the Internet service company.

According to release featured today on Twitter:

Effective immediately, we will begin offering free anonymous hosting and domain name registration to any protest and anti-Putin regime website for anyone located within Russia and Belarus.

Regarding the termination of your service to customers in Russia:

Unfortunately, due to the Russian regime’s war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine, we will no longer provide services to users registered in Russia (…) While we sympathize that this war does not affect your own views or opinion on the matter, the fact is that your authoritarian government is committing human rights abuses and committing war crimes, so this is a political decision that we have made and will stand by.

For those clients who may need more time to migrate their websites, Namecheap will also be able to offer them an additional “grace” time to harm them as little as possible and continue to maintain their presence on the Internet.

Via: Bleeping Computer

Tech News

