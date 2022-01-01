They manage to publish the first tweet in history through thought

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Thanks to a non-invasive brain implant, a patient with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) has achieved compose the text of a tweet through your thinking.

ALS is a degenerative neuromuscular disease that causes progressive paralysis

This has been communicated by the American biotechnology company Synchron, creator of the aforementioned implant. This, 8 millimeters, connects to the brain through a vein and maintains a wireless connection with a computer, translating neural signals into words With which this tweet that Thomas Oxley, CEO of Synchron, the developer of the implant, shared from his account has been composed.

hello, world! Short tweet. Monumental progress. – Thomas Oxley (@tomoxl) December 23, 2021

“Hello World! Short tweet. Monumental progress, “says the tweet in English.

The text comes from Philip O’Keefe, a 62-year-old Australian ALS patient who posted this short but historic tweet written with thought. Oxley, who has become the first person to you have posted a message on social media only with your thoughtAll he had to do was think about the words he wanted to include in the tweet, and the implant wirelessly transmitted the electrical impulses from his neurons to the computer, which interpreted them by translating them into words.

The difference with other implants is that its placement is not invasive in brain tissue when carried out through a vein, although it is a technology in its early stages of development that still has to overcome the risks of injury if the vessel through which the implant is inserted breaks.

The great advance in neuroscience with this type of implant would mean a complete revolution for people with physical limitations by allowing the handling of different devices through a neural interface. O’Keefe stated that the use of this implant has been very simple, compared to the learning process of riding a bicycle.

After an initial learning and a brief practice O’Keefe affirms that all you have to do is think about where you want to click when handling the computer to be able to handle it without limiting mobility limitations.

