They have succeeded: they manage to install the Android Play Store on Windows 11, how?

When Microsoft unveiled the first details of Windows 11, one of the most prominent had to do with the ability to install Android applications natively, without the need for specific software, beyond the obligation to do so from the Amazon Appstore, which It is not exactly the one most used by the hundreds of millions of Google OS users around the world. Now, it seems that once the door to the installation of applications (including downloaded APKs) was open, what prevented someone from daring to bring the official Mountain View Play Store? And that is precisely what has just happened, that a user has shown that we can have the main Android app store within Windows 11: the Play Store. What about Google services? Surely many of you have asked yourself that same question because in the case of the Android application store, the official one, it is not so much about downloading an APK and installing it as about getting the entire Google services ecosystem to be active. Well, even in that case, the handymen who have reached this goal have done so, which is why the door opens to give access to any other official application of the North Americans. It has been the developer ADeltaX who has revealed on Twitter that he has been able to install Google services in the so-called “Windows Subsystem for Android”, in such a way that it is virtually possible to download any application contained within the official store to the computer. This has very positive connotations for users, who will be able to log in with their mobile accounts and access their purchases to download them. At the moment we are talking about the evidence that a user has managed to install this Play Store within Windows 11, although there is no way that we, standard level users, can do it on our computer. So we have to wait to see if they launch an installation pack to further improve the Android experience of our PC. Remember that a few days ago Microsoft announced that “we have partnered with Amazon and application developers to select 50 apps for Windows Insiders users to test and validate on a broad set of hardware. We will launch new applications through updates to the Windows Insider program in the coming months. ” Maybe they were counting on someone to put the Play Store inside Windows 11? >