They filter the first details of the HTC Vive Flow, an independent and light VR glasses

Without any prior notice, the first images and functionality details of the upcoming virtual reality glasses seem to have been found and leaked, the HTC Vive Flow, which are presented as a consumer device focused on casual use, with completely independent glasses and without cables, with a smaller, more user-friendly design.

This is how the acquaintance has shared it Evan Blass today on Twitter, who shows us what appears to be a lightweight virtual reality headset that is wired to a battery module, with exclusive connectivity wirelessly via Bluetooth, and a usage guidance for smartphones. So instead of immersive gaming, like other models in this family, it seems that the HTC Vive Flow will serve a variety of quite different purposes.

And it is that apparently the objective of the headphones is its orientation towards mindfulness and domestic use, including some functionalities added through the joint use with the mobile as a virtual reality controller and also for content through the miracast functions and simultaneous playback on smart TVs.

That’s why this headset packs in a great number of comfort features, starting with its reduced structure in the form of traditional glasses (although with a noticeably larger size), an active cooling system and surround sound, going through a comfortable headband that accommodates various head sizes and a removable face pad, and even the ability to customize up to 6 diopter settings for lenses.

Although at the moment its availability for our country has not been announced, it is expected that the HTC Vive Flow be announced on October 15, with a starting price of $ 499 (approximately 430 euros at direct exchange) and shipments that will begin in early November in North America. Additionally, these headsets will include a series of virtual reality “content” specifically designed for them.