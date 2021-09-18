They filter the design of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Although the models of the Galaxy Tab S family tend to get more attention, being the direct competitors of Apple devices, they are the models like the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 those that end up captivating a greater number of users, with another device high value and low price.

And it is that the still unpublished next Samsung tablet has once again been the target of the leaks, with images shared by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, who show us what will be renders based on leaked internal data. So, although still without a 100% accurate confirmation, it is very likely that this is indeed the appearance of the device, being able to see some minimal changes for the final model of the launch.





Starting with its design, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will repeat with the classic 10.4 inch format, with a very similar appearance to its most recent predecessor model, flat edges and fairly sharp screen bezels, and the only presence of a camera on its rear. What is not clear is whether this will finally be the first model in the family to include the expected compatibility with the S Pen.

Although at the moment we have not yet heard any official information from Samsung about the official launch date or its price, although everything indicates that we see some figures that are around 230 euros of launch, as we saw with the current model now lowered.

Similarly, coinciding with the dates seen with its predecessor, Samsung is expected to launch these tablets at the end of this year, so we should not take long to start hearing the first details.