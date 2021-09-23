They discover the identity of the woman with amnesia who appeared on an island in Croatia

Recently, an island in Croatia had appeared a woman with amnesia and without any identity document. Despite being able to speak “perfect English”, the rescued woman could not tell the authorities who she was or where she came from.

Now, after a lengthy investigation process, the Croatian police may have finally discovered the identity of the mystery woman. Apparently, she could have been a Slovak woman who made her life in America.

The identity of the mysterious woman

Following inquiries made by the Croatian authorities, it is believed that the woman could be Daniela Adamcova, according to The Guardian reported.

Credit: 24sata.hr

In Los Angeles, Slovak women are famous for making and designing jewelry for Hollywood stars. According to what is said, Adamcova could have sold his jewelry to big names like Brigitte Bardot, Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross.

What else do we know about the mysterious woman?

Unfortunately, we still know almost as little about herself as she does right now. But little by little, the pieces of information that the police collect could finally shape the puzzle of their identity.

From the looks of it, the woman could be 57 years old and originally from Slovakia. However, according to what was observed, he lived intermittently in the United States until 2015. A detail that would explain why the woman with amnesia found on an island in Croatia could speak English fluently.

How was the mystery solved?

Credit: AP.

As the woman’s amnesia did not help her to confirm her identity, the Croatian authorities managed to do so through other means. After posting a couple of photos of the woman on Monday, they quickly received information from Croatian and Slovak friends who recognized Adamcova.

Thanks to that, the woman who appeared on September 12 on a rock on the island of Krk, without a phone, identification, or memory will finally be able to return to her daily life. Adamcova is currently receiving treatment in the city of Rijeka and has responded well to it.

Consequently, right now it is stable. In the future, if the amnesia does not stop, the country’s social services program will take care of the woman after being discharged from the hospital.