They discover that Microsoft Defender had been slowing down Firefox for more than five years

That the Firefox web browser is losing market share compared to other options is a fact, although one of the possible reasons may be due to the poor performance that it has been experiencing in recent years in Windows systems.

Well, after more than five years, the Mozilla developers managed last March to finally locate the source of the problem and get Microsoft to release a patch to correct the situation, even on already discontinued operating systems, such as Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, since Firefox offers support for these systems at least until the year 2024.



Defender, the culprit behind Firefox’s poor performance on Windows

The culprit of everything is Microsoft Defender, Microsoft’s antivirus solution, which during the time that Firefox was running, the MSMpEng.exe service generated a large number of calls to VirtualProtect, the function in charge of changing the protection in a region of virtual addresses of the calling process to isolate possible threats.

This behavior caused the CPU consumption to skyrocket with Firefox running compared to the CPU usage with the use of other browsers such as Chrome or Edge, where according to Microsoft, it did many calculations unnecessarily, generating ETW (Event Tracing) events. for Windows)

The solution is now available for download

Users who so wish can now download the new version 1.1.20200.2 of the Defender engine for free, which fixes the problem through Windows Update, even for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, versions that are still supported by Mozilla. .

The finding makes Mozilla developers focus on other antivirus solutions to try to lower CPU consumption while Firefox is running, so performance will no longer be an excuse not to use Firefox.

We don’t know if this will reverse Firefox’s declining market share, but it is good news for those who are still reluctant to switch to other options, despite everything.

