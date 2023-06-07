They discover that Instagram is working on its new chatbot function

- Advertisement -

According to a recent tweet shared by the well-known news leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram would be working on its own Artificial Intelligence chatbot function, similar to the one already present on Snapchat called My AI, based on OpenAI technology.

It so happens that My AI from Snapchat is not being well regarded by a good part of the Snapchat user community, mainly by parents with minor children who use this social platform, although there are also those who see concerns in privacy, carrying out a smear campaign of the social platform of Snap Inc.



Similar to My AI for Snapchat

With this background, who knows what from Instagram they may be preparing to cushion possible concerns. What is known at the moment is that users will be able to interact with the chatbot, which will act in one way or another depending on the choice of one of the 30 personalities it will have.

In addition to being able to interact in direct messages, users will also be able to use the new chatbot through group conversations simply by mentioning it. In any case, the new chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence will serve to answer questions and give advice to users.

Jumping on the trend of AI chatbots

In this way, Meta continues to expand the use of functions powered by generative artificial intelligence, with the new chatbot currently in the testing phase, which will allow it to fine-tune its technology before the new function becomes widely available among users.

It will be a matter of trying to know the impressions of those users who can try the new function, but above all, it will be interesting to know the press release that they come to offer when the time comes to know the measures by which they will try to calm the concerns of privacy, taking into account that Instagram is a platform widely used by minors, and that bad recommendations or hallucinations can become a big problem for this segment of users.

You will be able to lead the way for new integrations in Meta

If it is finally successful, we can imagine that the company will work to bring similar functions to the rest of its platforms, as it has done with other functions over time.

In any case, all that remains is to wait and see if it will finally make the new function available to the public as planned, it will be converted along the way (being able to become a content discovery assistant, for example, or if it finally it will not see the light and your code will be banished from the application.

Via: Tweet by Alessandro Paluzzi